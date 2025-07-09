Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,182 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,182 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

