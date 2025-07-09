Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $107.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,436 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $107,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

