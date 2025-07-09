Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,669. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.31.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

