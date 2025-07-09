Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 954,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4%

CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 625,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,929,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.