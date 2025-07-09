Lbp Am Sa Sells 7,783 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 132,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

