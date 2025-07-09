John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.