Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

