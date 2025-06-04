Brokers Issue Forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty FY2027 Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

ELF stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,483. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

