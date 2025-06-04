Telsey Advisory Group Has Positive View of DKS Q3 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $177.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

