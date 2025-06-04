Q2 Earnings Forecast for C3.ai Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of C3.ai in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for C3.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

In other news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $128,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362.50. This trade represents a 94.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,640,220 shares of company stock worth $37,038,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

