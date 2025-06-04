Q2 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Best Buy by 1,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

