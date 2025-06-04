Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Cencora Q2 Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $291.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.30. Cencora has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

