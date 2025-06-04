Cormark Cuts Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2025

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$174.93 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$140.53 and a 1 year high of C$180.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$169.54. The company has a market cap of C$247.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total value of C$3,254,042.89. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$49,862.12. Insiders have sold 62,330 shares of company stock worth $10,312,755 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.