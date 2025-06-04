Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for IP FY2026 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3%

IP opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

