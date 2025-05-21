Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 7,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,564,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

