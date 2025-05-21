Note Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

