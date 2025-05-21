iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 17.0%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

