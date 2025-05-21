ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $21.72 million and $118,940.59 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,958,805,856 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

