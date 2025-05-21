Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

