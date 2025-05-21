White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,354 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

