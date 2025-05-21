First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 18,007 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1,338.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,297,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 308,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

MTUM stock opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $231.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

