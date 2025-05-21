Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 239.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 115,219 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.