Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 614.7% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 91,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TLT opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

