JDM Financial Group LLC Acquires 26,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

