Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.4%

Schneider National stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,489,000 after purchasing an additional 206,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,604,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

