Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

