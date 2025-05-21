27,427 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,042.94. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

