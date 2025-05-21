6,742 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $92,689,000 after acquiring an additional 263,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

