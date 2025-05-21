Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 on August 27th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2806 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a 16.8% increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
NYSE:PBR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
