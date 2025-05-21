Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 on August 27th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2806 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a 16.8% increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

