Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Sidoti

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Brady Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.