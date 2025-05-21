Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Sidoti

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Brady Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

About Brady

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

