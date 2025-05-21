LCNB Corp. (LCNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 16th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

LCNB has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on LCNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.