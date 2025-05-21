Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 284523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 8,353 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $274,312.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,454.40. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

