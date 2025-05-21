Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

