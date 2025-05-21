Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 4.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

