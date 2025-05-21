ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $26.77. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,045,419 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 17.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.