Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

