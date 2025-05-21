SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 9,585 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $189,399.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,258.32. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,424 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $47,219.52.

On Monday, May 12th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $93,901.74.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,929.00.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.