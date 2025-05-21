Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 3.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 754.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

