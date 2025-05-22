Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $5,293.31 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,791.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,891.27.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

