CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

