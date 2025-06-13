Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 85 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $588.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $536.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

