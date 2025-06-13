Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $513.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

