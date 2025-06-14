Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

J.Jill Stock Down 4.5%

JILL stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 921,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 285,715 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

