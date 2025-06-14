4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

FDMT opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

