TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $27.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of THS stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.28. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 124,785 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,778,000 after acquiring an additional 957,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

