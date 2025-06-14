AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$41,475.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,577 shares of company stock worth $1,065,105 and sold 114,552 shares worth $1,260,920. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

