Comparing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Allied Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.95 billion 1.10 $817.88 million $7.14 3.96 Allied Resources $130,000.00 5.44 -$270,000.00 ($0.02) -6.25

Profitability

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SM Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59% Allied Resources -145.27% -10.45% -8.47%

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $42.42, indicating a potential upside of 49.99%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

SM Energy beats Allied Resources on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

