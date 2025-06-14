180 Life Sciences’ (ATNF) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

