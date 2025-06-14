Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAYRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

