iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

